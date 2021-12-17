3 Takeaways from Chargers' Week 15 Loss

2 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will catch criticism for his team's failed fourth-down attempts on Thursday night.

The offensive execution could have been better, but most of those plays did not result in a catastrophic momentum swing in favor of the Chiefs.

The first failed fourth-down conversion on the opening drive was the most costly opportunity. Los Angeles did not take advantage of Andre Roberts' 75-yard opening kickoff return. Kansas City marched right down the field for the game's first score on the ensuing drive.

Los Angeles was not taken completely out of the game by that failure. There is no fault in a coach being aggressive early in a game where touchdowns, not field goals, will beat the division leader.

Staley showed the same aggressiveness at the end of the first half. Justin Herbert's fourth-down pass to Keenan Allen was broken up by Daniel Sorensen to end the opening 30 minutes. The Chargers can't be faulted for going for the kill up four in that situation.

The other failed fourth-down attempt came in the red zone in the third quarter. The Chargers countered that with a fourth-down stop of their own.

Los Angeles successfully converted two fourth-down plays. The first one extended a second-quarter scoring drive that resulted in a Jalen Guyton touchdown catch.

The second successful fourth-down play allowed the Chargers to get one yard away from scoring before Joshua Kelley fumbled at the goal line. That turnover was cancelled out three plays later by a Uchenna Nwosu interception that set up an Austin Ekeler touchdown.

Los Angeles needed to have an aggressive play-calling system in place to beat the AFC West leader and it almost paid off.

The Chargers did leave points on the board, but that might not have mattered with the way their defense faltered down the stretch.