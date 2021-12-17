Ranking the Best Storylines in WWE and AEW This Year

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, many exceptional matches were had throughout 2021, but it was also a year full of compelling storylines that were fun to follow.

That's especially impressive when you consider that both companies went the entire first half of the year without fans. In making the most of the unfortunate circumstances, WWE and AEW managed to keep viewers hooked on exciting feuds that produced must-see television week after week.

The art of an awesome angle can be difficult to capture in this day and age because of social media, shorter attention spans and fans being able to predict most of what's about to happen. That isn't to say they're impossible to find, and in fact, those special storylines tend to mean more because they're so few and far between.

While WWE in particular had one of its weaker years in recent memory creatively speaking, the various storyline gems sprinkled throughout the year kept a portion of the audience hopeful. They also served as a reminder that the promotion is capable of creating greatness when motivated.

AEW, on the other hand, excelled with its countless surprises, arrivals and above-average in-ring action, but there were a select few angles that truly showcased what the company can do when the right pieces are in place.

From championships being contested for to personal scores being settled, these were the top eight WWE and AEW on-air storylines of 2021. Most current rivalries, most notably CM Punk vs. MJF and Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson, are not included because they are just getting underway.