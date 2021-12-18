5 Dark-Horse NBA Teams That Can Still Contend This Season

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

It still seems early in the 2021-22 NBA season, but much more is already settled than you might think.

As The Athletic's Seth Partnow noted, recent trends suggest that the standings today, roughly a third of the way through the year, are a surprisingly accurate predictor of what they'll look like at season's end.

That's not great news for teams currently outside the contender class, which is typically restricted to the top three seeds in each conference. Just two teams in the last 10 seasons, the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2020 Miami Heat, reached the Finals after starting the playoffs seeded lower than third.

That's why our search for dark-horse contenders has to start outside the top three in each conference.

We'll pick out five squads that recent history says are long shots to contend, highlighting numbers or narratives that suggest maybe they'll be exceptions to the top-three rule. The Miami Heat aren't going to be involved, by the way. They're outside the top three, but just barely, and it would hardly be a surprise if this gritty, experienced group wound up as one of the last couple of teams standing.

These teams aren't the cream of the crop right now, but they've all got chances to put together deep runs.