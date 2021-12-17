Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The New York Giants slid further down the NFC East pecking order with another loss in Week 14, but they moved up where it matters more at this point.

The 2021 campaign has not gone well for the Giants. Much can be attributed to injuries. Joe Judge's team has been forced to deal with lengthy injuries to several key contributors, including Saquon Barkley, Jabrill Peppers and Andrew Thomas.

As frustrating as it is, there's still reason to believe the Giants have good things going for them as a franchise.

Among those good things are the pair of picks that are trending toward being in the top five. That could add two blue-chip prospects to a franchise that already boasts a few—if they can stay healthy.

So while the playoffs are out of the question, Giants fans have a reason to scoreboard-watch every week from here to until the end of the season. It's all about improving their draft stock and hoping the Chicago Bears pick that they own also moves up the board.

Here are the three biggest games to care about in Week 15.