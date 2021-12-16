Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Doudrop and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Doudrop and MoreDecember 16, 2021
Give a performer a mic, let them talk and people will listen.
That certainly seems to be the case for MJF, who has commanded the attention of executives outside of All Elite Wrestling and within WWE.
The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner's name is on the lips of those within McMahonland, as well as executives with the company's closest business partners, according to a new report.
That topic headlines this week's round of wrestling rumors.
WWE Interested in MJF
Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com reported on his We're Live Pal! show on YouTube that WWE is very interested in MJF and network executives have also expressed interest.
One exec told him: "I actually stopped what I was doing and listened to him. I don't think I have done that with pro wrestling in a long time."
Another figure within WWE questioned whether he could be the same guy in Vince McMahon's promotion, but they reiterated the interest as the company looks to build around new stars in the near future.
MJF played up the report, revisiting his "bidding war of 2024" line in reference to the end of his current deal with AEW. And Zarian revealed that is, in fact, the end of his contract with the company.
It is no wonder at all that WWE and its business partners are interested in MJF. He is an extraordinary talent; a fantastic talker and maybe an even better wrestler who shows up and shows out anytime he has the opportunity. His work with Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and Dante Martin reflects that of a worker 10 times his experience, while his promo battles with CM Punk have captured the attention of the wrestling world.
There will be a bidding war in 2024, and MJF is going to make a boatload of cash as a result.
But the question is whether he would ever realistically leave the company that gave him his opportunity in the name of uncertainty elsewhere.
Doudrop Returning to Piper Niven Name?
WWE may be preparing to relieve one star of the worst name in the company.
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats noted WWE has filed a trademark for Piper Niven, igniting speculation that the former NXT UK star may no longer be saddled with the horrendous Doudrop moniker.
Debuting as the sidekick of Eva Marie, she has undergone a heel turn that has put her directly in the path of Bianca Belair and given the Raw brand a secondary women's feud away from the championship.
Doudrop was destined to fail the moment the name was first uttered on WWE television, though. That the character is now a heel, it sticks out like a proverbial sore thumb more, a reminder of how unimpressive and asinine WWE Creative can be at times.
Hopefully, this news does signal the end of the name. Piper Niven is a solid in-ring name and would allow the performer to call on her previous run in NXT UK, giving her more to do rather than just be the jealous heel who wants a title shot.
Day 1 Ticket Update
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported Day 1 tickets sales sit right around 8,000, making a sellout of 15,000 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta unlikely at this point.
With that said, tickets did begin selling at a faster clip with the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.
That ticket sales increased with the announcement of the main event indicates there is still interest in Reigns vs. Lesnar. WWE has taken care not to overexpose it, even though it feels like we have seen them wrestle each other dozens of times.
It's still a marquee match featuring the two biggest stars in the industry and a genuine WrestleMania-quality main event.
It is, to quote the great Gorilla Monsoon, "a main event in any arena in the world."
The rest of the Day 1 card is fairly solid, with Big E defending the WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens, while Becky Lynch puts her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Liv Morgan.