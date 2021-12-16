Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Doudrop and More

1 of 3

Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com reported on his We're Live Pal! show on YouTube that WWE is very interested in MJF and network executives have also expressed interest.

One exec told him: "I actually stopped what I was doing and listened to him. I don't think I have done that with pro wrestling in a long time."

Another figure within WWE questioned whether he could be the same guy in Vince McMahon's promotion, but they reiterated the interest as the company looks to build around new stars in the near future.

MJF played up the report, revisiting his "bidding war of 2024" line in reference to the end of his current deal with AEW. And Zarian revealed that is, in fact, the end of his contract with the company.

It is no wonder at all that WWE and its business partners are interested in MJF. He is an extraordinary talent; a fantastic talker and maybe an even better wrestler who shows up and shows out anytime he has the opportunity. His work with Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and Dante Martin reflects that of a worker 10 times his experience, while his promo battles with CM Punk have captured the attention of the wrestling world.

There will be a bidding war in 2024, and MJF is going to make a boatload of cash as a result.

But the question is whether he would ever realistically leave the company that gave him his opportunity in the name of uncertainty elsewhere.