Roman Reigns and the 5 WWE and AEW Stars Currently Nailing Their Character

Fans may not like some of WWE's booking decisions, but Becky Lynch's promo and character work are still top-notch quality.

During a live Q&A on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Dominic Deangelo of Wrestle Zone), Eric Bischoff called her "the best character in wrestling right now."

"And when I say that I mean, she is the best character in wrestling right now," he added. "I mean, she is so authentic. You know, I was thinking about this. It's funny you brought her name up. I was thinking about her a little while ago. There are so very few authentic-feeling characters, especially in WWE, because everything is so well-crafted and polished, except for Becky. Even on her social media, there is something special about her as a performer. She really gets it. So, I watch her."

Lynch made her return to in-ring competition at SummerSlam where she controversially beat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 26 seconds. It was a disappointing end to The EST of WWE's reign, but it was also notably the death of The Man persona.

This may be hard for some fans to swallow but it was a necessary change as the Irish star wasn't the underdog who stepped out of Charlotte Flair's shadow anymore. The current Raw women's champion had achieved too much to come back and attempt to recapture the allure of her anti-authority character.

Instead, Big Time Becks is the manifestation of everything she accused Flair of and the insecurities of a top star who would do anything to reclaim her spot. It's a fitting evolution for the 34-year-old and she's doing a great job adapting to the role.

There were some reservations about whether Lynch could work as a heel, but she has proved to be effective in her current feud with Liv Morgan.