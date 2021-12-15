NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and MoreDecember 15, 2021
NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and More
The number of NBA players who are eligible to be traded increased by a substantial number on Wednesday. That's because those who signed contracts this past offseason can now be included in deals and moved to new teams.
So trade rumors should only pick up in the weeks to come, and the influx of newly eligible players may help some deals come to fruition. There's likely to be plenty of speculation between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 10.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.
Mavericks Potentially Pursued an Irving Trade?
Kyrie Irving hasn't played during the 2021-22 season, as his COVID-19 vaccination status would prevent him from playing home games for the Brooklyn Nets because of restrictions in New York. And the Nets have decided not to utilize Irving as a player who could only suit up for some road games.
In the meantime, it appears Brooklyn has had some trade discussions regarding the 29-year-old point guard. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Nets were contacted by the Dallas Mavericks, and during those talks, the Mavs brought up forward Kristaps Porzingis.
However, Begley added that it's "unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage." So perhaps nothing will end up materializing from these initial discussions.
In fact, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported there's been "renewed optimism" that Irving will return to the Nets this season, as players and coaches want him to come back to the team "as soon as possible." If that's the case, perhaps Brooklyn won't have any more trade talks regarding Irving moving forward.
Irving, a seven-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection, would provide a boost to the Nets' backcourt if he ends up playing at some point this season.
Hield Made Available in Trade Talks by Kings
This past offseason, Buddy Hield had been featured in trade rumors, but he ended up staying with the Sacramento Kings. However, the 28-year-old shooting guard may not still be on the team by the time the 2021-22 season is over.
According to NBA insider Jordan Schultz, the Kings have made Hield available in trade discussions. But if a team wants to acquire Hield, it may have to send a sizable return package to Sacramento, as Schultz reported that "the asking price is hefty, but feasible."
Hield is in his sixth NBA season, nearly all of which has been spent with the Kings. He was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to Sacramento only 57 games into his rookie season in 2016-17. This season, he's averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games (two starts).
It wouldn't be surprising if there are teams with interest in trying to trade for Hield, so this could be a situation to monitor over the next nearly two months. And perhaps Hield will end up leaving Sacramento in the near future.
Brown Potentially Drawing Trade Interest Around NBA?
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics' top two leading scorers this season, and they remain key parts of the team's core. And according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the team appears "committed to building around" that duo.
But that doesn't mean there aren't teams around the league with interest in trying to swing a trade for one of the Celtics' top players. In fact, Fischer reported that "speculation about Brown’s availability has notably increased around the league."
"It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players," Fischer wrote.
Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's played well when he's been healthy. He's averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games. However, Boston is 14-14 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, so perhaps it could be open to trades later in the season if it struggles down the line.