NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving hasn't played during the 2021-22 season, as his COVID-19 vaccination status would prevent him from playing home games for the Brooklyn Nets because of restrictions in New York. And the Nets have decided not to utilize Irving as a player who could only suit up for some road games.

In the meantime, it appears Brooklyn has had some trade discussions regarding the 29-year-old point guard. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Nets were contacted by the Dallas Mavericks, and during those talks, the Mavs brought up forward Kristaps Porzingis.

However, Begley added that it's "unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage." So perhaps nothing will end up materializing from these initial discussions.

In fact, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported there's been "renewed optimism" that Irving will return to the Nets this season, as players and coaches want him to come back to the team "as soon as possible." If that's the case, perhaps Brooklyn won't have any more trade talks regarding Irving moving forward.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection, would provide a boost to the Nets' backcourt if he ends up playing at some point this season.