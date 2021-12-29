Predicting WWE and AEW Stars Who Will Win Titles in 2022

0 of 11

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Among the top questions heading into a new year for professional wrestling is which title reigns will come to an end and whom the next champions will be.

After all, aren't the belts what this is supposed to be about?

In 2021, AEW and WWE had not only a massive difference in their number of titles, but in title changes, too. AEW saw a grand total of seven new champions crowned, while WWE had 25 new 24/7 champions alone, with another 55 on top of that for the other titles.

Chances are there will be somewhere in that average range again for both companies in 2022, but who ends up carrying the straps is still up in the air.

Let's toss out some predictions for which AEW and WWE stars will capture a championship some time in the coming year.