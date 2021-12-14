NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and Pacers Centers

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and Pacers CentersDecember 14, 2021
NBA trade season has arrived.
Come Wednesday, most of the league's players will become eligible to be moved. And if the rumor-mill rumblings are any indication, this swapping period could be a wild one.
All-Stars are being discussed. Radical rebuilds are being considered.
Things are happening—or could be happening soon, at least. Let's dissect those discussions.
Lakers, Knicks Among Teams Interested in Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons' trade market has always been a bit murky given his unique skill set (jumbo-sized playmaker who rarely shoots outside of the paint) and spotlighted struggles in last season's playoffs.
But it's apparently as robust as one would expect for a 25-year-old All-Star.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported at least seven teams are interested in Simmons, including the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Either landing spot would be fascinating not just for the mega-market size, but also the fact that each has an established roster in place. He needs a roster tailored to his skills, and it's unclear how much of those adjustments either club would be willing to make.
Teams with younger and less established cores like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, which are also among the reported suitors, could make them more open to moving pieces around Simmons.
Pistons Open to Trading Jerami Grant
The Detroit Pistons will eventually right the ship, but it might take even longer than expected.
Top pick Cade Cunningham is still finding his footing. Sophomores Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart aren't discernibly better than last season and, in fact, might be worse. Killian Hayes has taken a small step forward, but there was really nowhere to go but up after such a rough debut campaign.
There is no way to accelerate these growing pains, which is bad news for Jerami Grant, who is smack dab in the middle of his prime as a 27-year-old. Free agency awaits him in 2023, and he could be too fed up with all of the losing by then to consider sticking around.
That's why it's no surprise to see Charania reported Detroit "is open to a possible deal" involving Grant. The franchise and player are on two different timelines, and barring multiple miracles on the player development front, nothing can change that.
Believed Pacers Would Only Trade One of Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis
The Pacers entered last season having suffered five consecutive first-round exits. They technically snapped that streak, but only because they didn't make the playoff cut at all.
They're in danger of suffering a similar fate this season, as they're buried at 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. A previous report from Charania and Bob Kravitz said Indiana was considering a "substantial rebuild," and we're starting to get an idea of how that might look.
While splitting up the super-sized frontcourt combo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner seems likely, Charania reported it's unlikely both would be traded away. "It will come down to the Pacers' price tag on both [Turner] and Sabonis being met," he wrote.
Neither player should be too tricky to trade. Sabonis has already booked two All-Star trips and stuffs the stat sheet with an impressive amount of points, rebounds and assists. Turner leads the NBA in blocks for the third time in four seasons and is connecting on 38.1 percent of his three-pointers. Both players are 25 years old.
Trade suitors might already be circling the Circle City.