NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and Pacers Centers

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ben Simmons' trade market has always been a bit murky given his unique skill set (jumbo-sized playmaker who rarely shoots outside of the paint) and spotlighted struggles in last season's playoffs.

But it's apparently as robust as one would expect for a 25-year-old All-Star.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported at least seven teams are interested in Simmons, including the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Either landing spot would be fascinating not just for the mega-market size, but also the fact that each has an established roster in place. He needs a roster tailored to his skills, and it's unclear how much of those adjustments either club would be willing to make.

Teams with younger and less established cores like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, which are also among the reported suitors, could make them more open to moving pieces around Simmons.