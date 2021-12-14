The Bobby Lashley Show, Liv Morgan's Shot at Redemption, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw has a clear focus: Day 1.

This new pay-per-view has been the focus of every story, building up a rock-solid card that includes Big E, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch defending their championships. The December 13 edition of the red brand continued that momentum.

While Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have already punched their ticket for the New Year's Day event, Bobby Lashley was looking to get a WWE Championship shot of his own. And he defeated KO, The Visionary and Big E to add himself to what is now a Fatal 4-Way match for the title.

Becky Lynch mocked Liv Morgan after defeating her last week, but the underdog refused to give up. Big Time Becks agreed to a rematch but only after seriously injuring the No. 1 contender.

The Miz may not be a WWE Hall of Famer yet, but he and Maryse celebrated his induction early before Edge arrived. Before the two men face each other at Day 1, The Rated-R Superstar caused some dissension between the married couple.

Otis pulled off an important win over Riddle. While he and Chad Gable lost in the RK-Bro-nament, it seems Alpha Academy could still earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

This show had a lot going for it on the surface, and it's clear that Raw has a strong idea of the present and future of the brand. It was just down to what the talent could pull off Monday to build the hype.