WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 13
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on December 13.
Ahead of this week's show, WWE.com only previewed one segment from this week's show. Bobby Lashley addressed why he attacked Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week.
While the official preview did not list anything else, Austin Theory did mention on Twitter that he is still being mentored by Vince McMahon.
With Day 1 still a few weeks away, WWE is taking the slow approach. There is still a lot of room on the card, so let's hope WWE makes the January 1 pay-per-view memorable.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
After a lengthy recap of what happened last week, Lashley and MVP made their way to the ring to address why The All Mighty attacked everyone.
MVP made his case for why Lashley should be added to the WWE title match taking place at Day 1. This brought out Owens to complain about Lashley attacking him from behind.
KO said Lashley doesn't belong in the match and ranted about it until Rollins danced onto the stage in a black and purple suit. Owens and Rollins found common ground but neither man wanted to take the first shot at Lashley.
As they bickered, Big E came out looking jovial. He said he would fight whoever, whenever, but Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out to rain on their parade. They said a Fatal 4-Way match is a great idea and said Lashley would be added to the match at Day 1 if he can defeat Big E, Rollins and Owens during the show.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Between the close-up shots and WWE's tendency to edit in crowd reactions, it was difficult to tell if fans were into this segment or not.
While everyone did a decent job here, it felt like we spent 15 minutes just to get to what we all knew was coming anyway.
Rollins and Owens somewhat agreeing with each other was funny and definitely the highlight of the segment. Everything else felt a little too cookie-cutter.
Riddle vs. Otis
After losing last week, Otis and Chad Gable were interviewed by Riddle. The Dozer proceeded to slam The Bro, so that led to a singles match this week.
Randy Orton and Chad Gable watched from ringside as Otis shoved Riddle down when they locked up. Riddle tried to jump on him for a submission but the powerhouse threw him down with ease.
Otis had control until Riddle nailed him with a knee to the face. Otis recovered and smashed The Bro into the barricade as the show cut to a break. We returned to see Otis still dominating the action.
Riddle sent him into the ring post and kicked him in the head before Otis caught him in a crossbody. Riddle broke free and unloaded with strikes from all four limbs.
When Riddle finally took him off his feet, he set up for the RKO. Otis countered and hit a popup slam for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
This is the first singles match in quite some time where Otis felt like a dangerous competitor. Ever since he lost the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has only had good showings in tag matches, so this was a nice change of pace.
Not only did Otis look great, but he won clean and in decisive fashion. They made a story out of Riddle not being able to take him off his feet and it worked perfectly.
Taking out Orton after the match was the icing on the cake. If WWE wants to build Alpha Academy up to take the titles, this was a good start.
Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
Doudrop and Bianca Belair met for another match this week after last Monday's bout ended with a countout decision in favor of The EST.
Both women did a little posturing before they locked up and Doudrop shoved Belair back to her corner. The EST brought her to a different corner for a quick takedown.
Belair taunted Doudrop a bit as she showed off her athleticism with a leapfrog. She hit a dropkick but failed to get Doudrop up for a body slam, which allowed Doudrop to reverse the momentum and slam her instead.
Belair ended up taking Doudrop down with a hurricanrana but the landing looked a little rough. The powerhouse grabbed Belair's legs and stretched them over the top rope before dropping a big elbow.
We returned from a break to see Belair starting to build some momentum before Doudrop slammed her with a Michinoku driver for a two-count. Belair took Doudrop down in the corner with a powerbomb before heading up to hit a nice 450 splash for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
These two had a good, competitive match this week, and that chemistry appeared to still be alive during this week's encounter.
Both women had a few opportunities to show off their own unique skills, but the name of the game here was power. Both competitors are very strong and made sure to use that attribute whenever they could.
Other than one or two small missteps that did little to impact the flow of the match, this was another solid performance from Belair and Doudrop.