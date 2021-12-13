WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 13

1 of 3

After a lengthy recap of what happened last week, Lashley and MVP made their way to the ring to address why The All Mighty attacked everyone.

MVP made his case for why Lashley should be added to the WWE title match taking place at Day 1. This brought out Owens to complain about Lashley attacking him from behind.

KO said Lashley doesn't belong in the match and ranted about it until Rollins danced onto the stage in a black and purple suit. Owens and Rollins found common ground but neither man wanted to take the first shot at Lashley.

As they bickered, Big E came out looking jovial. He said he would fight whoever, whenever, but Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out to rain on their parade. They said a Fatal 4-Way match is a great idea and said Lashley would be added to the match at Day 1 if he can defeat Big E, Rollins and Owens during the show.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Between the close-up shots and WWE's tendency to edit in crowd reactions, it was difficult to tell if fans were into this segment or not.

While everyone did a decent job here, it felt like we spent 15 minutes just to get to what we all knew was coming anyway.

Rollins and Owens somewhat agreeing with each other was funny and definitely the highlight of the segment. Everything else felt a little too cookie-cutter.