NBA Trades from Latest Rumors: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and More

The Deal: Josh Green and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick for Cam Reddish

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who've hovered around .500 for much of the season, have been one of the league's bigger disappointments. Even when they were a fairly impressive 9-4 on November 15, they had a negative point differential that may have been a sign of things to come.

And as their record has slid closer to that indicator, it's tough to avoid what we may be the biggest reason why: The Mavericks can't shoot. Or, at least, they're nowhere near as effective from deep as they've been in the past.

Right now, Dallas is 28th in the league in three-point percentage and over two percentage points below the league average. And for an offense that is so heavily reliant on Doncic's drive-and-kick game, that inefficiency has been a backbreaker. The Mavs are in the bottom third of the league in points per 100 possessions.

A proven, needle-moving floor spacer would probably help, but they don't have the trade assets to go get someone like that (unless they want to get dramatic and move Kristaps Porzingis, who's supposed to be a spacer himself). Instead, Dallas could fix its sights on 22-year-old Cam Reddish, who may be available for the right price.

"Rival teams are expressing interest in Hawks swingman Cam Reddish," Charania wrote. "...but those teams believe Atlanta seeks a first-round draft pick for Reddish, sources said."

That's a pretty significant ask for someone who's never had an above-replacement-level box plus/minus and is posting an above-average three-point percentage for the first time in his career. The right protections on that pick could make it work, though.

Dallas has a checkered draft history, particularly outside the lottery, so losing a future pick from that area in the draft wouldn't be a huge issue. And while Reddish wouldn't instantly fix the Mavs, he'd almost certainly help more than Green is now.

For the Hawks, this might actually feel like selling low. Reddish is well shy of his prime and has made serious strides since he was drafted. But the Hawks have decent depth on the wing, and there may not be many teams willing to surrender a first to get him.

If they balk at the lottery protection, maybe adding a future second-rounder could seal the deal. A pick (or two) and a flyer on a 21-year-old defender like Green is worth considering.