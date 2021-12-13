MLB Rumors: Yankees' Luke Voit, Padres' Eric Hosmer Trade Buzz; Latest on Mets

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Interest in players as part of deals that never came to fruition is the theme of current MLB rumors and innuendo.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit drew interest from a team that already has someone at his position, but is looking to create some additional output in a high-powered NL, especially as the designated hitter becomes a very real possibility.

The Cubs nearly acquired Eric Hosmer from San Diego but might it have been another component of a proposed trade that was of greater interest?

And who is the current favorite to take over a Mets organization hungry for championships?