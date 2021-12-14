What's Holding Back Every NBA Contender?

4 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If you wanted to go with injury issues for the Heat, you could. They're down All-Stars Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb), and there isn't a team around that could mask two absences of that ilk. Having said that, these should be temporary setbacks—knock on wood—so they hopefully aren't problems that will linger throughout the season.

Some will argue Duncan Robinson's shooting slump won't last that long either, and given his track record, they might be right. If his last five outings are any indication (48.5 percent shooting), maybe he's already on the way to putting this dry spell behind him.

But since so much of his value is tied to outside shooting, we'd be remiss not to mention his fall from the ranks of elite sniper (42.7 percent the past two seasons) to the realm of mediocrity (34.2). Although, his reputation as an ignitable gunner at least forces defenses to keep a close eye on him whether he's shredding nets or not.

"Just him being on the floor spaces the floor so much for us because guys aren't going to help off of him," Max Strus said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "He has the reputation; everybody knows how good of a shooter he is. So guys aren't going to help."

Still, the Heat offense is 1.5 points better per 100 possessions without him, so it's not like this uncharacteristic cold streak has had no effect. And given the lack of shooting in the starting lineup around him—Kyle Lowry is cold, Jimmy Butler rarely lets it fly and Bam Adebayo never takes triples—Miami loses a big chunk of its margin for error when Robinson misses his mark.