3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 14 Loss

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders were floundering heading into Week 14, having lost four of their past five. However, a win over the rival Kansas City Chiefs would have changed everything. With a victory, Las Vegas would have moved to 7-6 and back into the playoff race. And another Raiders success would have added a positive entry on interim coach Rich Bisaccia's resume.

But the Raiders didn't win. They lost in embarrassing fashion to a Chiefs team that has owned the AFC West for a half-decade. Las Vegas is now facing a must-win game on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. Lose that, and the Raiders' playoff dreams are dead. They may already be.

In the broader scope, Sunday's lack of preparedness suggests that Bisaccia isn't suited to being the head coach long term. The Raiders will likely be searching for a new coach in the offseason, and other substantial changes could also be on the horizon.

Above all else, Sunday's loss showed that this team isn't ready to compete with the AFC's elite teams. Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' 48-9 loss in Week 14.