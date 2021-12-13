3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 14 Loss

1 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Daniel Jones was out for the second week in a row due to a neck injury, so the Giants again turned to Mike Glennon to start at quarterback. He had two touchdown passes and ran in another, but most of his production came when the game was already out of hand.

The 31-year-old completed only 17 of his 36 passing attempts, as he threw for 191 yards and had an interception. Of New York's first nine possessions, five resulted in punts, one was a turnover on downs, one ended with a lost fumble and another came to a halt at the end of the first half.

During the week, there was some concern that Glennon may not play because he was in the NFL's concussion protocol. But he was cleared and played the entire game, as the Giants opted not to give second-year QB Jake Fromm, who was signed Nov. 30 off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, a chance to lead the offense late.

"We're going to play our players in the game based on how they practice and who gives us the best chance of success," New York head coach Joe Judge told reporters.

Still, if Jones is going to miss more time, it could be beneficial for the Giants to see what they have in Fromm rather than continuing to play Glennon, especially as they fall further out of the NFC playoff picture.