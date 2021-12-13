Pinpointing the Biggest Flaw with These Top WWE and AEW Stars Right Now

1 of 4

When a heel has been built to the level of Roman Reigns, there is a reasonable expectation that a babyface will come along and defeat him, thus elevating his own star and being the face around whom WWE can build around for years to come.

Except, that's not happening, and it's through no fault of The Head of the Table.

Reigns' biggest issue at this point in time is that he is almost too big for the WWE landscape in its current state. He is insurmountable, a star so strong that it is nearly impossible to imagine anyone actually defeating it.

The wrestlers that work with him are not elevated, instead, dropping right back down to the level they were in prior to competing against The Tribal Chief. Kevin Owens, Cesaro and Finn Balor were all failed by the writing team, returning to their state of creative limbo following their dance with The Big Dog.

That should not be the case. Anyone that works with Reigns should benefit. They should be better off than they were before. They should be bona-fide main eventers having shared the bright lights and big stage with the Universal champion.

Until that changes, Reigns' will continue to possess one major flaw that essentially has nothing to do with him and everything to do with the magnitude of star he has become.