3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 14 Win

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys survived a late rally by the Washington Football Team on Sunday. By doing so, they have nearly locked up the NFC East.

Washington is the closest team to Dallas in the division, but it is now three games back with a head-to-head loss. The Cowboys haven't won it yet, but it would take a monumental collapse over the final month for Dallas to blow the East.

It was far from a perfect performance by Dallas. The Cowboys were outscored 20-3 in the second half, while Dak Prescott had one of his worst games of the season. The team will have a couple of things to clean up before the postseason.

Here's what we learned during Dallas' 27-20 win in Week 14.