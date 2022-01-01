Final Picks for Reigns vs. Lesnar, Lynch vs. Morgan and Full WWE Day 1 2022 Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

After having so many ups and downs in 2021, it's up to WWE Day 1 to kick off 2022 with a bang.

At first glance, the card has some big deals and some filler. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is the top priority and arguably the only reason this event is even happening. But Edge will also face The Miz, and other titles are on the line, too.

Of course, the card is always subject to change—especially so in this current climate. But assuming the lineup stays put, what are the most likely outcomes of these matches?

Before the show starts, let's run down a final round of predictions for WWE Day 1 2022.