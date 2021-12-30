Bold Predictions for AEW and WWE in 2022

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WWE released nearly half its roster in 2021 alone as well as countless other employees behind the scenes. The general reason for these decisions from the company has been budget cuts, with no other elaboration.

Since WWE reports record profits every quarter, it has become increasingly more suspicious why costs have been trimmed over and over. Even at the expense of the on-screen product that is struggling in the ratings, knowing full well the morale is getting worse, WWE keeps doing it.

There has to be a reason, and it's looking more and more as though the cause could be that WWE is gearing itself up for a sale.

The higher WWE can inflate its numbers, the better the company looks on paper for any potential buyers, which will drive up the asking price.

Most interested parties won't likely be avid viewers of the programming and will have no idea how bad it's been lately. They'll simply look at the business assets, the name recognition of WWE and all the facts and figures before making their offers.

In 2022, the boldest prediction of all would be that, much like the random announcement of the Peacock deal for 2021, WWE will simply announce it has officially been in talks to sell, if not been outright sold.

Watch out for Comcast, by way of NBCUniversal, to be the most likely buyer as it has had a long history with WWE via USA Network and now with Peacock.