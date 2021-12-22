AEW Stars Who Need to Turn Babyface or Heel in 2022

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling likes to play loose with shades of gray rather than forcing everyone on the roster to distinctly be a babyface or a heel, but there are still two tunnels to come out from. For the most part, you're one or the other, even as a tweener.

For some, exactly where they are is perfect. Orange Cassidy is in no position to turn heel, nor is Miro gearing up toward a babyface run any time soon.

However, some should consider flipping to the opposite side in 2022.

Here is a list of a few names from AEW whom Tony Khan should keep in mind for possible heel and face turns in the coming months.