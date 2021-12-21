WWE Stars Who Need to Turn Babyface or Heel in 2022

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Change is scary, but it's important to try something new every once in a while to see if things can be even better.

Even if a WWE Superstar has something great going for them as a babyface or a heel, sometimes the best thing for them is to switch.

Other stars can find themselves running into a rut by playing the same character for too long, or they've tried to turn and failed so badly they should go back to what they do best.

Lately, WWE seems to not know where certain characters are on the babyface and heel spectrum, but here are some Superstars who should be considered for turns over the next year.