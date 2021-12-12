6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 269

0 of 6

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 269, the promotion's final pay-per-view of 2021, might have been the best of the year.

In Saturday's main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira extended his late-career title reign—and his record for the most submissions in UFC history—by tapping the fan favorite Dustin Poirier with a third-round rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, we witnessed one of the greatest upsets in MMA history, as the massive underdog Julianna Pena rocked and ultimately submitted Amanda Nunes, considered the best female fighter of all time, to capture the UFC bantamweight title.

Before any of that happened, we were treated to some sizzling knockout wins from the likes of Kai Kara-France, Sean O'Malley, and Tai Tuivasa, who defeated Cody Garbrandt, Raulian Paiva and Augusto Sakai respectively. We also saw former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz turn back the clock once again, defeating longtime contender Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision.

When all was said and done, it was an unforgettable night of action—and one that opened the door to some blockbuster fights.

Keep scrolling to see the matches we're hoping are made once the dust has settled.