Kyle O'Reilly in AEW, WWE Raw vs. SmackDown, Hook's Debut and More Quick Takes

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE contracts continue to come due, the wrestling landscape becomes even more exciting, with fans not knowing where anyone could pop up next.

The latest notable names to leave WWE were Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano. The two bid their final farewells to NXT on Tuesday night, and although the latter could end up re-signing with the company at some point, all signs point to the former jumping ship and All Elite Wrestling being the likely destination.

It would, arguably, be a better alternative than joining the main roster, as the quality of Raw and SmackDown hasn't been consistent in some time. With that said, the flagship has been a far more compelling show than SmackDown on the whole in recent weeks despite Brock Lesnar being reinstated to the blue brand.

That was evident on Friday night when not much of note happened on the show outside of Lesnar's latest interaction with Sami Zayn and Xia Li saving Naomi. In fact, Hook's in-ring debut on AEW Rampage immediately following SmackDown was the most talked-about thing on wrestling Twitter all evening.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what was so impressive about Hook's first match with AEW, why MJF should be a three-time winner of the Dynamite diamond ring, why the finish to Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan from Raw wasn't all that bad, and more.