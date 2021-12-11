NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Negotiations, Damian Lillard, More

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons remain two of the most buzzed-about players in the NBA as trade rumors heat up, their names at the forefront of several reports and innuendo from league insiders, and rightfully so.

Lillard is an elite player on a bad team and his attempts at improving things via leverage plays have been repeatedly thwarted by management. It makes sense that he would want to take his talents elsewhere, rather than wasting his prime on a team that he would likely have to carry on his back to any and all postseason success.

If he is hellbent on staying with the only organization he has ever known, it makes sense that he would want help in improving things. Help in the form of, perhaps, Simmons?

The point guard continues to sit out in Philly as he addresses his mental health, all while trade talks persist.

Who are the latest suitors to have talked to the Sixers about his services and why is Lillard himself not directly involved?

76ers Have Had Conversations with Minnesota Regarding Simmons

With Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeting that Ben Simmons trade talks are heating up, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis reported that the Timberwolves have had discussions with the 76ers about Simmons.

Philadelphia, as has been the case since the point guard became available, is looking for a top 25 player in return, creating a sizeable hurdle for teams looking to relieve the Sixers of their Simmons problem.

It isn't difficult to figure out why teams may not be willing to give up an elite player for Simmons, particularly following his no-show in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He failed to take a single fourth-quarter field goal shot during the series against Atlanta, his confidence obliterated.

His free throw percentage (34.2) was the lowest in a single playoff in NBA history, per Stat Muse.

Joel Embiid was critical of Simmons as the team made substantial changes, including letting Jimmy Butler go, to build the offense around him, only to then come up weak in the playoffs. Then came the one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team in October.

Philly thinking that any team would be willing to give up a top 25 star for a player who, at least on the surface comes across as a confidence-shaken malcontent, is only creating a nearly impossible trade scenario. Why put that high of a price tag, based solely on flashes of brilliance and what you perceive the value to be, on a player that is no longer benefiting the team?

A change of scenery may benefit Simmons and return him to his previous glory but the Sixers really cannot afford to have the dark cloud hang over the rest of the season, waiting for someone to come up with their asking price, especially when it is too high.

A move to Minnesota and pairing with D'Angelo Russell or Anthony Edwards would, on paper, improve the T'Wolves but it is a deal that likely would not happen without Karl-Anthony Towns involved to meet the top 25 stipulations.

Damian Lillard Unavailable to Philly, Intent on Turning Things Around in Portland

The Sixers have engaged the Portland Trailblazers in conversations regarding Simmons, too, but were told by interim general manager Joe Cronin that all-world point guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in those talks, per Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Blazers were open to discussing a package in which they would acquire Simmons for guard CJ McCollum, but it never advanced beyond talk.

Wojo reported Lillard wanted McCollum and four No. 1 draft picks sent to Philly in return for Simmons but again, that never materialized.

Lillard recently addressed any and all trade discussion, saying, "I'm not asking for a trade. My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out," ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude reported. She added that Lillard has been in the office with head coach Chauncey Billups every day, trying to find solutions to the Blazers' woes.

Portland is 11th in the west, under .500 and lost its last four.

As for Simmons, he has not played this season, citing a focus on mental health, and requested a trade out of Philadelphia following his disastrous Eastern Conference semifinals appearance against Atlanta.