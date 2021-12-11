Are Lesnar and Heyman Back Together? Hook's AEW Debut and More Friday Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Friday night was packed with storyline developments and great matches from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, which made the three hours fly by much faster than usual.

Brock Lesnar was back on SmackDown while Roman Reigns was on a sabbatical. He not only attacked Sami Zayn again, but he also played some mind games by implying he and Paul Heyman were still associates.

Sonya Deville tried to get one over on Naomi, only for Xia Li to show up and save the day like a superhero. She even conjured some lightning on her way to the ring. We also saw Toni Storm finally get her chance to face Charlotte Flair.

Over on Rampage, the feud between The Elite and Best Friends took another step forward when Adam Cole faced Wheeler Yuta, but social media was all about the debut of Hook.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's shows.