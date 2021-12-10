AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10December 11, 2021
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap for this week's episode of AEW Rampage.
The feud between The Superkliq and Best Friends continues to heat up. Another chapter was added to the story this week when Adam Cole took on Wheeler Yuta.
The women's division was highlighted with a six-woman tag match featuring Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Tay Conti taking on Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Penelope Ford.
The Lucha Bros put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against the men who beat them for the AAA tag titles, Daw Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
Finally, Hook made his long-awaited debut in a match against Fuego Del Sol. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Rampage.
Lucha Bros vs. FTR (AEW Tag Titles)
Both teams were already in the ring when the show began so the action could get underway as quickly as possible.
Harwood and Fenix started for their teams with a quick exchange of takedowns, counters and reversals. It took longer than expected for the first strike to be thrown, which happened with Wheeler tried to interfere.
Fenix took out both men at once before he brought in Penta for a double-team attack on Harwood for a one-count. After a few exchanges, Harwood dropped Fenix on the apron hard for a close two-count.
Tully Blanchard and Wheeler choked Fenix against the middle rope while the ref was distracted. Wheeler tried but still couldn't get the pin.
All four men ended up trading punched in the middle of the ring at one point. The match came to an end when Penta scored the pin on Wheeler with a package piledriver.
Grade: A-
Analysis
This might not be the best match these two teams have had, but it will probably be the best tag match you watch this week.
Fenix defies gravity, Penta is a future world champion and FTR is one of the best technical duos on the planet. We know what these two teams are capable of doing together, but what's impressive is how they make each encounter feel different.
Blanchard's interference was kept to a minimum and didn't have an impact on the outcome.
Ruby Soho and Tay-Jay vs. Penelope Ford, Bunny and Nyla Rose
Rose and Conti started for their teams, but The Native Beast was quick to tag out once she had taken control of the situation. The Bunny came in and Conti took her down with a few quick moves before sending her into the corner so she could tag Jay for a double-team.
Conti came back in but the heels cornered her and used quick tags to keep her isolated from her teammates. The Bunny ate a hard right hand before she and Conti took each other down at the same time.
Soho and Ford both tagged in and The Runaway took control with a flurry of kicks. As we went to a break, Ford poked her in the eye and tagged Rose to take over for her.
During the break, Soho took a lot of punishment from the other team. After The Bunny hit Jay with the brass knuckles, Rose finished her off with The Beast Bomb for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This match had two different feuds built-in but didn't seem like a conclusion for either of them. It felt like a stop along the way, which is perfectly fine since neither storyline has been going for long.
AEW has been known to do some longer storylines, but a lot of feuds also conclude within a few weeks of when they started. It's nice to see things being given more time to develop sometimes.
The physicality in this match was great and all six competitors had their own moment to stand out. There were a few moments when things could have been smoother but considering a couple of the stars in this bout are still only a few years into their careers, it was a good showing.
Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol
Hook quickly took Fuego down in a front facelock and brought him down with a nice hip toss. Fuego rolled him up but Hook kicked out before the ref could get to the mat.
Hook captured the ankle and locked in a submission, but Fuego broke free with a few elbows to the body. Hook cornered him for some punched and a headbutt.
The son of Taz flipped through a hip toss and countered into a gutwrench suplex. Fuego tried to get the upper hand but Hook turned him inside out with a clothesline.
Hook hit a nice suplex before beating Fuego down and locking in the Tazmission for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
There was a lot of pressure on Hook for his debut. Not only is he the son of Taz, but he has quickly become popular on social media in recent months.
Thankfully, he came to impress and did an excellent job. He looked good with his strikes, takedowns and the way he applied submissions. He has clearly been training hard for this moment and it paid off.
AEW could have booked his debut to be a two-move squash but he was given time to show the world what he can do. It might have been the best first match anyone has had in years.
Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta
The main event saw Cole battle Yuta in the ongoing fight between The Elite and Best Friends. Cole had The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish and Brandon Cutler by his side while Yuta had Trent, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor.
Cole backed Yuta to the corner and hit a series of forearms to the face before laying him out with a back elbow. As it looked like Yuta was building up a head of steam, Cole drilled him with a superkick.
Cole mocked Cassidy by doing his signature slow kicks to Yuta. Cassidy and Cole had a long staredown that allowed Yuta to recover a bit.
Yuta started to gain some momentum as he hit a series of quick moves that ended in a diving elbow for a two-count. Cole blocked a splash with his knees and nailed a superkick before he lifted Yuta up for a running knee to get the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a solid singles match that had little to no outside interference, which is amazing when you look at how many people were at ringside.
Yuta has quickly gained a reputation as a great worker, so seeing him get this opportunity against Cole helped him show off more of his abilities.
The post-match brawl saw The Elite beat up Best Friends. This was a good episode of Rampage, but it might have been better to have Hook work the main event, especially considering how impressive he looked.