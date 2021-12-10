AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Rose and Conti started for their teams, but The Native Beast was quick to tag out once she had taken control of the situation. The Bunny came in and Conti took her down with a few quick moves before sending her into the corner so she could tag Jay for a double-team.

Conti came back in but the heels cornered her and used quick tags to keep her isolated from her teammates. The Bunny ate a hard right hand before she and Conti took each other down at the same time.

Soho and Ford both tagged in and The Runaway took control with a flurry of kicks. As we went to a break, Ford poked her in the eye and tagged Rose to take over for her.

During the break, Soho took a lot of punishment from the other team. After The Bunny hit Jay with the brass knuckles, Rose finished her off with The Beast Bomb for the win.

Grade: B-

Analysis

This match had two different feuds built-in but didn't seem like a conclusion for either of them. It felt like a stop along the way, which is perfectly fine since neither storyline has been going for long.

AEW has been known to do some longer storylines, but a lot of feuds also conclude within a few weeks of when they started. It's nice to see things being given more time to develop sometimes.

The physicality in this match was great and all six competitors had their own moment to stand out. There were a few moments when things could have been smoother but considering a couple of the stars in this bout are still only a few years into their careers, it was a good showing.