WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10
On the road to WWE Day 1, Raw tag team champions Randy Orton and Riddle made a rare Friday night appearance as they battled The Usos and New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston in a blockbuster triple threat tag match.
It was another match, between Naomi and Sonya Deville, that was most hotly anticipated, though.
Did the former women's champion earn a measure of revenge against the crooked WWE official or did Deville further frustrate her and stunt her growth on the blue brand?
Find out the answer to that question and more with this recap of the December 10 broadcast.
Match Card
- Raw tag team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos vs. New Day
- Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
- SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm
- Xia Li debuts
Sami Zayn Started SmackDown, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Interrupted
Former No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship, Sami Zayn, kicked off the show in a wheelchair, accompanied to the squared circle by two nurses following the brutal assault dealt him by Brock Lesnar on last week’s episode.
Zayn called himself the toughest man in WWE because it took both Lesnar and Roman Reigns to put him in his current state. He said it wasn’t the suplexes or the F-5 that hurt most about what Lesnar did to him; it was the betrayal.
Paul Heyman interrupted with “ladies and gentlemen” before apologizing to fans for subjecting them to Zayn’s whining and complaining. Heyman addressed the fans but a defiant, angry Zayn interrupted, revealing that Reigns isn’t here and threatening to beat the special counsel up.
Instead, Brock Lesnar’s theme played and The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring. He produced a chair and sat across from Zayn as chants of “Suplex City” rained from the stands. Lesnar joked with a Zayn, appealing to the injured competitor, before inviting him to Saskatchewan to go hunting.
“Actually, Brock, I’m vegan,” Zayn said.
An infuriated Heyman reminded Lesnar that the interaction would have been an instant trip to Suplex City rather than fun and games. An impassioned rant gave way to The Beast unleashing hell on the male nurses, then Zayn, culminating with an F-5. Lesnar headed up the ramp as the show went to commercial.
Grade
A
Analysis
Lesnar and Zayn’s reactions over the last two weeks have been absolute gold. The over-the-top conspiracy theorist and the ass-kicking destroyer have remarkable chemistry given the dichotomy of their characters. Lesnar yucking it up despite the very real sense of terror that accompanies him makes for great television. That Zayn knows his place and plays his role so well only helps the overall quality of the segment.
Heyman was great here, too, calling for the return of The Beast Incarnate, inadvertently waking him up ahead of Day 1 and his match with Reigns, is a great bit of booking and reignites questions about Heyman’s loyalties heading into the latest match between his most recognizable charges.
Thumbs way up for this segment as everything Paul E. touches has turned to gold over the last year.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios; the King's New Crown
The rivalry between Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs and Los Lotharios continued in tag team action as The Artist and his guitar-playing bestie battled Humberto and Angel.
The 1:38 match ended with Boogs delivering an airplane spin to Humberto and Nakamura putting him away with a kick to the face and Kinshasa.
Backstage, Kofi Kingston revealed a new crown for King Woods, who cut an empowering speech ahead of the night’s tag team main event.
Result
Nakamura and Boogs defeated Los Lotharios
Grade
F
Analysis
This served no purpose, added nothing to the feud and only served to dismantle any credibility the heels built up over the course of the program.
Humberto and Angel look like fools for losing as quickly as they did, squashed by a singles champ and his sidekick. Whatever chance they had at building momentum went out the window with this match. If the issue was timing, why even bother putting it on the show given the damage it did to one of the teams involved?
A major booking misstep, unless the goal was to delegitimize Los Lotharios in one fell swoop.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Drew McIntyre stuck Angela in Adam Pearce’s desk in response to being left out of the Black Friday Battle Royal two weeks ago.
Moments later, McIntyre and Sheamus unleashed hell on each other in a physical encounter in the night’s next match. The Scottish Superstar took his opponent overhead and to the mat on the floor heading into the commercial, dominating the opening moments of the bout.
During the break, The Celtic Warrior turned the tide in his favor and delivered an Irish Curse for a near-fall coming out of the commercial. McIntyre responded with a wicked chop and the Future Shock DDT. He set up for Claymore but Sheamus rocked him for a two-count.
Sheamus tried for the Brogue Kick but McIntyre rolled him up for two. A brief exchange later and McIntyre delivered Claymore for the win.
Result
McIntyre defeated Sheamus
Grade
B+
Analysis
Sheamus and McIntyre are among the most underappreciated in-ring workers of this generation, their physical styles and impeccable timing make them assets to any roster on which they appear. Put them together and you’re looking at a potential classic every time.
This wasn’t quite that level, thanks to time constraints and an annoying commercial break right in the middle, but it was still an incredibly hard-hitting bout with a great finishing sequence and the right guy going over.
Give us more of this, with some Cesaro and Ridge Holland sprinkled in, and you have a recipe for strong pro wrestling.
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stealing Pearce’s desk, complete with McIntyre’s Angela stuck in, insinuates a feud over the stupid sword is up next for the Scottish Warrior, the exact opposite of kickass TV and the sort of thing Drew has earned better than.