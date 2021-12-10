WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10

2 of 4

Credit: WWE

Former No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship, Sami Zayn, kicked off the show in a wheelchair, accompanied to the squared circle by two nurses following the brutal assault dealt him by Brock Lesnar on last week’s episode.

Zayn called himself the toughest man in WWE because it took both Lesnar and Roman Reigns to put him in his current state. He said it wasn’t the suplexes or the F-5 that hurt most about what Lesnar did to him; it was the betrayal.

Paul Heyman interrupted with “ladies and gentlemen” before apologizing to fans for subjecting them to Zayn’s whining and complaining. Heyman addressed the fans but a defiant, angry Zayn interrupted, revealing that Reigns isn’t here and threatening to beat the special counsel up.

Instead, Brock Lesnar’s theme played and The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring. He produced a chair and sat across from Zayn as chants of “Suplex City” rained from the stands. Lesnar joked with a Zayn, appealing to the injured competitor, before inviting him to Saskatchewan to go hunting.

“Actually, Brock, I’m vegan,” Zayn said.

An infuriated Heyman reminded Lesnar that the interaction would have been an instant trip to Suplex City rather than fun and games. An impassioned rant gave way to The Beast unleashing hell on the male nurses, then Zayn, culminating with an F-5. Lesnar headed up the ramp as the show went to commercial.

Grade

A

Analysis

Lesnar and Zayn’s reactions over the last two weeks have been absolute gold. The over-the-top conspiracy theorist and the ass-kicking destroyer have remarkable chemistry given the dichotomy of their characters. Lesnar yucking it up despite the very real sense of terror that accompanies him makes for great television. That Zayn knows his place and plays his role so well only helps the overall quality of the segment.

Heyman was great here, too, calling for the return of The Beast Incarnate, inadvertently waking him up ahead of Day 1 and his match with Reigns, is a great bit of booking and reignites questions about Heyman’s loyalties heading into the latest match between his most recognizable charges.

Thumbs way up for this segment as everything Paul E. touches has turned to gold over the last year.