NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Damian Lillard Trade, Ben Simmons and Pacers

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The basketball gods have spoken: Let there be NBA trade talk.

It's right on time, too, since the calendar says we're on the cusp of trade season.

The pool of trade candidates will exponentially expand Wednesday, when most free agents who signed this offseason become eligible to be moved. In addition, clubs have completed roughly one quarter of the campaign, which in most cases provides a good enough snapshot for franchises to know whether they should buy or sell.

Trade waves are starting to rumble, so let's dive in.