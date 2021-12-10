Heisman Watch 2021: Odds and Predictions for All Candidates in Award Race

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Championships have been won, the resumes have been completed, and the bowl matchups are set. All that's left to do in the Heisman race is tabulate the votes and find out who will be the next member of one of college football's most prestigious clubs.

This year's race featured plenty of twists and turns. Some of the favorites from the beginning of the season failed to even keep their job (see Rattler, Spencer) and some just didn't quite live up to expectations. Contenders rose and fell throughout the season, and a clear favorite didn't truly emerge until the final week.

That's when Bryce Young took a commanding lead with a huge performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.

Now he's your odds-on favorite to walk away with the trophy in his sophomore campaign.

Here's a look at the complete odds for the contenders and a prediction as to how the top four will ultimately shake out.