Every NBA Team's Most Improved Player so Far This Season

Harrison Barden/Getty Images

Credit Trae Young for entering the conversation as an established All-Star, but John Collins takes the honor in Atlanta for excelling in the sport's subtleties.

He won't enter the actual MIP race, because he has previously posted better numbers in the counting categories. Look under the hood, though, and you'll find a more complete version of him than ever.

His defense has perked up from the paint to the perimeter. Perhaps most importantly, he has found a way to weaponize himself and frontcourt mate Clint Capela in pick-and-roll plays by continually connecting on lob plays out of Collins' short rolls.

"When you're able to (create plays) with your 4 man, it does give you an advantage because those guys are not normally used to guarding perimeter players and pick-and-roll actions," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

FiveThirtyEight credits Collins with 3.9 wins above replacement so far. That's not just a better mark than anyone in Atlanta, it surpasses everyone not named Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Rudy Gobert.