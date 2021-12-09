Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Dec. 8

0 of 3

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The recent injuries suffered by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum wreaked havoc on the Portland Trailblazers lineup and some fantasy basketball rosters.

Lillard is dealing with an abdomen injury, and he could return to the floor as early as Sunday after he received a cortisone injection, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

McCollum will likely be out for longer than Lillard as he recovers from a collapsed lung. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania broke that news on Tuesday.

Dennis Smith Jr. is one of the direct replacements at guard for Portland's star duo, and he is still widely available in fantasy basketball leagues.

If Smith is not on the waiver wire in your league, there are a few other guard options to turn to in an attempt to replace Lillard and McCollum's production.