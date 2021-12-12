Bobby Lashley and 7 Dark-Horse Picks to Win the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Even with WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view fast approaching on New Year's Day, fans are already anticipating the Royal Rumble on January 29 and speculating who could win each of the annual Battle Royals.

The front-runners for the men's Rumble as of now seem to be Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Lesnar will have his rematch with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Day 1, but all signs to him losing once again and earning another shot at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, McIntyre has been quietly building momentum over on SmackDown and could also be in line for another Rumble victory to set up a colossal clash between himself and Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for the women, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan have the best bets of winning from the Raw brand to avenge their losses to Becky Lynch at Mania. Likewise, SmackDown's Sasha Banks and Toni Storm are strong possibilities given what they've been up to lately.

That leaves several potential Rumble winners who aren't as obvious but could surprise the masses by emerging victorious. These are the seven dark horses to keep an eye on in the men's and women's 2022 Royal Rumble matches.