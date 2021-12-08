AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With just one week until his AEW Championship match against "Hangman" Adam Page at Winter is Coming, Bryan Danielson headlined an episode of Dynamite Wednesday night that put the final touches on the build to the hotly anticipated title clash.

His opponent, John Silver, sought to end The American Dragon's dominance over The Dark Order and halt his momentum ahead of the blockbuster main event.

Elsewhere on the show, MJF returned home to Long Island, looking to make it three-in-a-row with a win in this year's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal but did his ongoing feud with CM Punk prove costly?

Find out the answer to that question and what all went down on another explosive episode of AEW's flagship show with this recap of the December 8 broadcast.