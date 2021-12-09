Buying or Selling Celtics' Biggest Early-Season Trends

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' path to open the 2021-22 NBA season has followed the frustrating one-step-forward, one-step-back formula.

They haven't had a winning or losing streak longer than three games, and they've only had one three-game stretch of each.

The offense can erupt, or it can land below 90 points. The defense can suffocate opponents or struggle to keep them off the scoreboard. Injuries have been an issue, but inconsistency has been a bigger one.

How can anyone make heads or tails of this team? Great question, but we'll take a stab by buying or selling three early-season trends.