Ranking the Top Free Agents in Pro Wrestling Right Now

Photo credit: WWE.com

On Tuesday night, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly bid farewell to NXT. This makes the two the latest names among a long list of wrestlers who could be on the move soon.

We’re currently in the midst of possibly the most exciting free agency period to ever hit the pro wrestling industry. It truly feels like anything could happen over the next few months and fans got a taste of it over the summer as AEW signed Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho.

However, it would be a bit insensitive to talk about the state of the industry without acknowledging just how much uncertainty the new year could bring. Although speculation about where some stars could land has become a hot topic online, it’s hard to imagine there will be enough open jobs available.

After all, WWE stunned the wrestling world as it released 80 wrestlers this year. Ring of Honor announced that it plans to go on a hiatus following its last pay-per-view event of the year, Final Battle, which takes place this weekend. In the process, the promotion will terminate all of its existing contracts, leaving many old and new faces in search of a new home in 2022.

It will be a competitive market soon but let’s take a look at the top free agents available right now. Keep in mind we will only rank the wrestlers who aren’t still under contract or waiting to finish up their non-compete clause for clarification.

For example, Jonathan Gresham is a high-profile name who will be available soon but he’s signed to ROH for the remainder of the year. Similarly, most stars like Keith Lee or Shane Strickland who were a part of the last two rounds of cuts from WWE won’t be available until next year, as well.

Gargano and O’Reilly are both curious cases because reports from Fightful.com suggest that their contracts end later this week. Johnny Wrestling reportedly signed a one-week extension to his original deal that secured him through WarGames on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it appears O’Reilly didn’t renew his expiring deal. As such, we can’t consider them free agents until there is confirmation. Nonetheless, these are the top five men and women available today.