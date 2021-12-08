Ranking the Top Free Agents in Pro Wrestling Right NowDecember 8, 2021
Ranking the Top Free Agents in Pro Wrestling Right Now
On Tuesday night, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly bid farewell to NXT. This makes the two the latest names among a long list of wrestlers who could be on the move soon.
We’re currently in the midst of possibly the most exciting free agency period to ever hit the pro wrestling industry. It truly feels like anything could happen over the next few months and fans got a taste of it over the summer as AEW signed Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho.
However, it would be a bit insensitive to talk about the state of the industry without acknowledging just how much uncertainty the new year could bring. Although speculation about where some stars could land has become a hot topic online, it’s hard to imagine there will be enough open jobs available.
After all, WWE stunned the wrestling world as it released 80 wrestlers this year. Ring of Honor announced that it plans to go on a hiatus following its last pay-per-view event of the year, Final Battle, which takes place this weekend. In the process, the promotion will terminate all of its existing contracts, leaving many old and new faces in search of a new home in 2022.
It will be a competitive market soon but let’s take a look at the top free agents available right now. Keep in mind we will only rank the wrestlers who aren’t still under contract or waiting to finish up their non-compete clause for clarification.
For example, Jonathan Gresham is a high-profile name who will be available soon but he’s signed to ROH for the remainder of the year. Similarly, most stars like Keith Lee or Shane Strickland who were a part of the last two rounds of cuts from WWE won’t be available until next year, as well.
Gargano and O’Reilly are both curious cases because reports from Fightful.com suggest that their contracts end later this week. Johnny Wrestling reportedly signed a one-week extension to his original deal that secured him through WarGames on Sunday.
Meanwhile, it appears O’Reilly didn’t renew his expiring deal. As such, we can’t consider them free agents until there is confirmation. Nonetheless, these are the top five men and women available today.
Sleeper Picks
5. Jungle Kyona
Earlier this week, Kairi Sane's status with WWE sparked rumors that she could return to the ring. However, another former Stardom star has flown under the radar following her exit from the Joshi promotion in September.
Jungle Kyona went on a sabbatical last October to undergo knee surgery but the fan-favorite still has plenty to offer. The 30-year-old will likely remain in Japan as a freelancer but she would also make a great addition to AEW or WWE if she decides to come to the US.
Although she is known best as a tag team specialist, the three-time Goddess of Stardom champion boasts a notable name among niche fans and six years of in-ring experience.
5. AJ Gray
AJ Gray is one of the top independent wrestlers in the US. In fact, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked the 27-year-old 49 on this year’s PWI 500, making him the highest-ranked unsigned performer in the US.
Gray also landed the no. 1 spot on The Lariat Pro Wrestling's top 75 independent wrestler list. It does take many matches to see why as the current West Coast Pro heavyweight champion has been on an undeniable run in 2021.
We need to see his explosive lariats and improbable moonsault on a bigger stage. If we're lucky, Waka Flaka Flame will be ready to perform his theme music by then too.
The Titan and the Valkyrie
4. Taya Valkyrie
Taya Valkyrie made waves over the weekend when she reemerged at TripleMania Regia 30 days after WWE released her.
La Wera Loca seemed like a perfect fit for NXT following a memorable stint with Impact Wrestling. However, her time with the company as Frankie Monet was disappointingly short and underdeveloped.
The longest-reigning Knockouts champion could be an asset for AEW’s women’s division. The 38-year-old could add a veteran presence and solid in-ring and character work.
4. Adam Sherr
Braun Strowman was one of the most surprising WWE releases of the year. After all, The Monster Among Men just challenged for the company’s main title at WrestleMania Backlash in Man.
Most fans would consider Strowman a performer tailor-made for WWE’s house style but he still has potential as a unique attraction. His unbelievable stature already makes it easy for him to stand out but he used the time away to get in incredible shape.
It’s hard to predict where he will end up but "The Titan" Adam Scherr is still a wild card. He has name recognition and unmatched size and strength. That could make him someone to keep an eye on next year.
Promising Up-and-Comers
3. Jonah
It’s hard to tell what WWE is looking for anymore but Bronson Reed seemed like someone who could excel on Raw or SmackDown.
The Aussie super heavyweight didn’t have to worry about the company’s reluctance to invest in smaller guys. Moreover, the 33-year-old has the right mix of power and unexpected athleticism to make him more than just another giant.
Nevertheless, WWE unceremoniously released him a week after his match with Adam Cole on the July 27 episode of NXT. The former North American champion recently appeared at Impact Wrestling Turning Point and NJPW Battle in the Valley, but he’s surprisingly still unsigned.
3. Skye Blue
Skye Blue is the youngest name on our list but her breakout year will guarantee that you will see more of her in 2022.
The Chicago native is wrestled for several promotions this year but her work with NWA and AEW put her on the map. The current AAW women’s champion received such a loud reaction in her hometown during the Sept. 4 episode of Rampage that she earned a spot in Casino Battle Royale at All Out.
Blue continues to impress on AEW Dark and Elevation. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before someone signs the 22-year-old.
The Best Kept Secret and the Payoff
2. Mickie James
That’s right, Mickie James. If you’ve only seen how WWE presented her for the past few years, this entry might come as a surprise, but the women’s wrestling legend is amid a career resurgence.
In August, James achieved her goal to produce an all-women’s show with NWA, Empowerrr. Then, the reigning knockouts champion secured her 10th title win and delivered a series of great matches with the likes of Kylie Rae, Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez, Kiera Hogan.
The 42-year-old effectively proved her detractors wrong and showcased her worth to the industry. This isn’t to say a company should bring her on as a top star but there’s still so much she can do as a mentor, producer, and advocate for women’s wrestling.
2. Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews has done a great job promoting himself since WWE released him back in June.
Like Ruby Soho and many others, the Aussie star took to social media to release well-produced vignettes and create buzz around his return to the ring. Nevertheless, fans who are familiar with The Best Kept Secret know that his strength is his impeccable in-ring work.
The matches are what we’ve been waiting to see. Finally, Matthews has gained momentum again with strong showings against Kazuchika Okada and Malakai Black. The 33-year-old would be right at home in New Japan or Impact’s X-Division.
The Long Overdue
1. Mercedes Martinez
Before she signed with WWE, Mercedes Martinez had cemented her legacy as one of the most respected independent wrestlers in the world and possibly one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time.
Considering her performance in the Mae Young Classic, it’s baffling that it took so long for WWE to add her to the who’s who list of NXT alumni. It’s even more of a head-scratcher that the company released her within two years and didn’t do much with her.
Someone as talented and tenured as Martinez belongs on national television. The Latina Sensation recently made the move to Impact where she won the Knockouts Knockdown tournament and challenged Mickie James for the title. However, the 21-year veteran is still unsigned.
1. Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is easily the biggest star available right now. The Eater of Worlds may not be the type of performer who lights the world on fire for fans of workrate but he’s one of the best characters to step foot in a WWE ring.
Even more, Wyatt is a creative force and a masterful talker. The 34-year-old dials up theatrics like the legends of old and recreates the magic that made pro wrestling special to so many of us growing up.
Frankly, the industry is a better place with Windham Rotunda in it. We can’t wait to see where he turns up next and how he will reinvent himself outside of the constraints of WWE’s edict.
Some critics may think this will ultimately show that Rotunda needs someone to reign in his starry-eyed ideas. Admittedly, that could be true but it will be fun to find out. If nothing else, the 34-year-old will make whatever show he’s on interesting. He deserves a chance to present his style of storytelling and prove he can potentially adapt.