Ranking Green Bay Packers' Best Surprises of 2021 NFL Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2021 NFL season with a handful of concerns about their defensive unit.

A majority of those questions have been answered by some unlikely figures on the roster who either stepped into larger roles compared to last season or exceeded expectations after joining the team in the offseason.

De'Vondre Campbell brought stability to the second layer of defense. Campbell is the overwhelming team leader in tackles.

Rasul Douglas added extra help to the secondary, which was one of Green Bay's biggest question marks going into the campaign.

The veteran cornerback has been vital to the Green Bay defense with Jaire Alexander out. Douglas provided a nice complement to 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes.

Most of Green Bay's biggest surprises come from the defense because there were a lot of known quantities on the offense.

There have been a few surprises on the reworked offensive line, including Lucas Patrick, who has stepped in and played well at center after an injury to Josh Myers.