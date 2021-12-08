NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Pacers' Rebuild Plans, MoreDecember 8, 2021
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Pacers' Rebuild Plans, More
Trade rumors are flying. Talks of potential rebuilds are circulating. And it's still only December, meaning the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season is still ahead of us.
While big moves may not happen around the league until a bit later—the trade deadline is set for Feb. 10—there's already been a lot of speculation regarding what may happen to shake up the NBA landscape. If some of these rumors come to fruition, there could be some major midseason movement.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
76ers May Not Be Interested in Trading for McCollum
In recent days, there had been rumors of the Portland Trail Blazers potentially trading CJ McCollum to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a package to land Ben Simmons. However, there could be an issue with that: The Sixers may not be interested.
According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, Philadelphia and Portland have had "no recent discussions" regarding a potential trade involving McCollum. And that may not change any time in the near future.
"A package centered around the Blazers’ guard is not currently of interest to the Sixers," Neubeck wrote.
McCollum is in his ninth NBA season, all of which has been spent in Portland. He's been playing well again this season, averaging 20.6 points in 24 games. However, he's out with a collapsed right lung, and it's not known when he may return to action.
If McCollum is out for an extended period, then that could take him out of trade rumors for a while.
Pacers Heading Toward a 'Substantial Rebuild'
The Indiana Pacers are off to a bit of a tough start to the 2021-22 season, as they're 10-16 and in 13th in the Eastern Conference. If you're expecting things to turn around and for them to make a playoff push, it seems that may not happen.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz have reported that the Pacers are "moving toward a substantial rebuild" and plan to have trade talks regarding some of their top veteran players. So it seems that Indiana is heading for a youth movement that could take some time before it returns to contention.
"Multiple sources said that the Pacers are receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams centered on potentially moving guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or center Myles Turner. All three players have frequently garnered significant interest from rival teams," Charania and Kravitz wrote.
It's not a surprise that teams have interest in LeVert, Sabonis and Turner. All three are talented players who could help take a playoff contender to the next level, and the Pacers would likely get a solid return for any of them.
So it will be interesting to monitor the situation in Indiana and to see what moves may be on the horizon.
Could Fox Get Traded from Sacramento?
De'Aaron Fox was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and he's in his fifth season with the team. However, it may be possible that the 23-year-old point guard doesn't have a long-term future with the organization.
According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, executives around the NBA believe that Fox will be the "main piece for a big move" made by Kings general manager Monte McNair. Sacramento has taken guards early in each of the past two drafts (Tyrese Haliburton in 2020, Davion Mitchell in 2021), so it may be open to moving Fox.
"The Kings are at a crossroads yet again, with a new interim head coach [Alvin Gentry], a relatively new GM, and a lot of players with uncertain futures," O'Connor wrote.
And that's led to the possibility of Fox potentially being traded. If he's made available, there will likely be plenty of interest. Fox is averaging 20.1 points and 5.5 assists in 24 games this season.