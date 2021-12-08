NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Pacers' Rebuild Plans, More

1 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

In recent days, there had been rumors of the Portland Trail Blazers potentially trading CJ McCollum to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a package to land Ben Simmons. However, there could be an issue with that: The Sixers may not be interested.

According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, Philadelphia and Portland have had "no recent discussions" regarding a potential trade involving McCollum. And that may not change any time in the near future.

"A package centered around the Blazers’ guard is not currently of interest to the Sixers," Neubeck wrote.

McCollum is in his ninth NBA season, all of which has been spent in Portland. He's been playing well again this season, averaging 20.6 points in 24 games. However, he's out with a collapsed right lung, and it's not known when he may return to action.

If McCollum is out for an extended period, then that could take him out of trade rumors for a while.