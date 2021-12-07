Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Stretchered Off After Brutal Hit from Jacob Trouba

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks centre Jujhar Khaira was taken off the ice on a stretcher during Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

NBC Sports' Charlie Roumeliotis reported that Khaira took a "massive" hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. The hit occurred nearly midway through the second period.

Chicago interim head coach Derek King provided a positive update on Khaira, saying, "He’s up. He’s talking. He’s very responsive."

The Blackhawks announced that Khaira had been taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital to undergo further evaluation.

Khaira had his head down as he attempted to control a pass when Trouba hit him, leading with his shoulder into Khaira's head/neck area. Khaira's head bounced twice on the ice as he went down. No penalty was assessed on the play.

A few Chicago players swarmed Trouba as Khaira laid motionless on the ice. The fighting stopped when they noticed that Khaira was unconscious, and play was suspended for about five minutes.

Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman later went after Trouba during the second period and was put in the penalty box. Each of Stillman's teammates gave him a fist bump for his efforts.

Khaira is a six-year veteran in his first season with Chicago. He spent the first five years of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. Khaira has two goals this season and nine penalty minutes in 17 games. For his career, he has 26 goals and 39 assists.

The Blackhawks are trying to claw their way back from an 0-7-2 start to the season and had a record of 9-13-2 entering Tuesday's game.