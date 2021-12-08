3 Mistakes the 49ers Must Avoid to Lock Up an NFC Playoff Berth

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' quest to get a playoff berth in the NFC took a hit on Sunday with the team's surprising 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into the game with a 6-5 record against their struggling divisional rivals, it looked like they were primed to get a tighter grip on a wild-card spot. Instead, Russell Wilson and Co. looked better than they have in a while and rallied to surprise the Niners and make their path to the playoffs a little more rocky.

It's not time to hit the panic button. According to FiveThirtyEight, Kyle Shanahan's team still has a 62 percent chance to make the final 14-team field.

But the margin for error is getting thinner for the 6-6 49ers. With five games left in the season, they are at a crossroads, and they still have the Rams, Titans and Bengals left on the slate.

Here are three things they need to avoid to ensure success over the last five games and get back into the postseason.