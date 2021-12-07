Carlos Correa, Wife Daniella Announce Birth of Son Kylo Daniel in IG Photos

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella announced the birth of their first child, Kylo Daniel. The couple posted identical photos on Instagram, revealing that their son was born on Nov. 29.

"You’ve changed my life forever. I LOVE YOU, my SON," Carlos wrote in his caption. "Happy 2nd Anniversary @daniellardzz. You’re the rock of this family. Thank you for being the funniest and the hardest worker in the house."

"I never knew love like this existed. You are literally what I breathe for now," Daniella wrote. "Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man that made me a mother @teamcjcorrea."

Carlos and Daniella became engaged at the conclusion of the 2017 World Series, when the then-Houston Astros star proposed during the championship celebration. The couple got married late in 2019.

Correa, who was with the Astros since 2015, is a free agent for the first time in his career. The two-time All-Star is awaiting the end of the MLB lockout so he can negotiate a new contract with the team of his choosing.