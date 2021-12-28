WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 28

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Just one week before New Year's Evil, WWE NXT 2.0 had a contract signing and some big matches planned for the night of December 28.

Raquel Gonzalez would team with Cora Jade against the NXT women's tag team champion Toxic Attraction while Mandy Rose watched closely.

Under the supervision of Wade Barrett, Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong would sign the contract for their winner-takes-all bout with both the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and NXT North American Championship on the line.

After injuring trainer Brian Kendrick last week, Harland stood waiting in the ring for his next fight. Kendrick would return for one night to make Joe Gacy's monster pay.

Grayson Waller has been a nuisance for many, and he refused to shut up. This week, he wanted to talk about his surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw while awaiting his next challenger.

This episode of NXT 2.0 did not look big on the surface, but with a major show rapidly approaching, it needed to deliver.