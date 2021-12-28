WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 28

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 28December 29, 2021
Just one week before New Year's Evil, WWE NXT 2.0 had a contract signing and some big matches planned for the night of December 28.
Raquel Gonzalez would team with Cora Jade against the NXT women's tag team champion Toxic Attraction while Mandy Rose watched closely.
Under the supervision of Wade Barrett, Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong would sign the contract for their winner-takes-all bout with both the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and NXT North American Championship on the line.
After injuring trainer Brian Kendrick last week, Harland stood waiting in the ring for his next fight. Kendrick would return for one night to make Joe Gacy's monster pay.
Grayson Waller has been a nuisance for many, and he refused to shut up. This week, he wanted to talk about his surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw while awaiting his next challenger.
This episode of NXT 2.0 did not look big on the surface, but with a major show rapidly approaching, it needed to deliver.
Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones
Grayson Waller talked up his arrival on Monday Night Raw, mocking AJ Styles. Since Dexter Lumis was unable to compete tonight, Odyssey Jones came out as a suitable replacement. Waller tried to walk out, but Jones taunted him back into the ring.
While Jones threw around Waller with ease, the loudmouth used every trick in the book to get an advantage. He accidentally exposed the turnbuckle then sent Jones hard into the steel. He followed up with a rolling cutter for the win.
The Phenomenal One appeared on the titantron and told the world he wanted Waller at New Year's Evil. The loudmouth
Result
Waller def. Jones by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Jones has yet to show he can compete at a high level. He is a talented big man, but he needs his opponent to push him. Waller is not the kind of talent yet that can elevate wrestlers in the ring.
Ultimately, this served its purpose. NXT 2.0 had to quickly make up for Lumis missing the show, and Jones made sense in a story sense. Also, with his size and strength, it was an impressive win for Waller, who does not have many of those yet.
Styles vs. Waller next week will be a huge test for the young heel, who is running with his new heat. If he can rise to The Phenomenal One's level, he may head to Raw sooner rather than later.
MSK and Riddle Challenge Imperium for New Year's Evil
Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray confronted Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade, both wanting the next title shot. Mandy Rose changed the match for the night, pitting the four women against each other to determine which two women would challenge the NXT women's champion at New Year's Evil.
Riddle was only able to appear by titantron, telling MSK to challenge Imperium. Fabian Aichner and Marcel laughed at the challenge of Wes Lee and Nash Carter. WALTER arrived on titantron, and he and Riddle argued until they decided on a six-man tag team match for New Year's Evil.
Grade
B
Analysis
Riddle interrupting WALTER on the titantron was the best part of this segment, which absolutely served its purpose. The Ring General and The Original Bro will return to the NXT ring next week, and it should be fantastic.
MSK have been missed so much that the crowd is back behind the team. While it does not make sense Lee and Carter to recapture the titles soon, it is nice to see a serious tag team feud in NXT again.
Harland vs. Andre Chase
Von Wagner told Edris Enofe that he got lucky. Mailk Blade arrived to promise Wagner he would beat him too.
Brian Kendrick did not come out for his match with Harland. Joe Gacy grabbed a microphone and told Harland that Kendrick was too afraid to confront his mistake. Andre Chase interrupted to give Gacy and Harland a teachable moment, only to find himself as Kendrick's replacement.
Chase came out with a few boots, but Harland was hardly fazed. He beat down Chase repeatedly until the referee called for the bell. Afterward, Harland grabbed one of Chase's students and carried him to the back.
Result
Harland def. Chase by referee stoppage.
Grade
D
Analysis
NXT's card was set last week, but it is clear most of the promised matches are no longer happening. Replacing Kendrick with Chase was disappointing but likely unavoidable. At the very least, Gacy sold it by explaining Harland's hatred of teachers.
The squashes continue. Harland will one day get a chance to compete against serious competitors. For now, the story continues as Gacy falls more and more into a manager role.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
Xyon Quinn challenged Elektra Lopez to choose him or Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde tried to question Lopez about that challenge, but Solo Sikoa interrupted. Escobar and Sikoa agreed to a match for later.
Stratton threw around Fallon Henley and pulled off an impressive series of flips to set up an elbow. Daddy's Little Girl finished it off with a reverse STO.
Result
Stratton def. Henley by pinfall.
Grade
F
Analysis
Everyone has to start somewhere, but this was bad. Stratton just looked uncomfortable in the ring both competing and playing her character. It was as obvious a test match as possible for a rookie still learning her craft.
If the plan is for Stratton to make something of her natural athleticism, she needs to be comfortable with the basics first. She shouldn't be doing handsprings before she can execute a clothesline.