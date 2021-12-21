WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21December 22, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21
The December 21 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to end the year on a high. From major grudge matches to a surprise AJ Styles appearance, this night promised a little bit of everything.
Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai once worked together as friends, but now only a street fight could end their rivalry. This looked to be the final match between two of NXT's veterans.
Grayson Waller cannot help but frustrate everyone. He went after AJ Styles on Instagram, which convinced The Phenomenal One to head to NXT 2.0.
Dexter Lumis was finally set to get his hands on Trick Williams. Tony D'Angelo called his shot with Pete Dunne, and he had to face the consequences in a match with The Bruiserweight.
The Creed Brothers have feared no one on the rise to the top, getting on the nerves even of the Grizzled Young Veterans, setting up a match this week to settle their dispute.
NXT 2.0 has been seeking a firm identity. This week continued that search, selling fresh and familiar feuds that could continue into 2022.
Tommaso Ciampa Sets the Date for His Rematch with Bron Breakker
Tommaso Ciampa called out Bron Breakker, mocking him for thinking he can defeat The Blackheart. The NXT champion accepted a match against Breakker at New Year's Evil. He told his opponent that he had not earned the right to run with the title that was held by so many great veterans.
It seemed that Ciampa was most interested in taunting Breakker until the rookie broke, threatening to lay out the NXT champion. Breakker ended up promising to defeat Ciampa in his second opportunity.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Ciampa has always been a great promo. He showed it here in his taunting promo. However, the change in attitude for The Blackheart was awkward. He played scared the moment Breakker got him in hand, playing the scared heel.
With how much story has been put behind this rivalry, rushing into a dynamic shift made no sense. Breakker is clearly the focus of NXT 2.0. He will shine no matter what. There is no reason to bring Ciampa down to build him up.