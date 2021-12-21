WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The December 21 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to end the year on a high. From major grudge matches to a surprise AJ Styles appearance, this night promised a little bit of everything.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai once worked together as friends, but now only a street fight could end their rivalry. This looked to be the final match between two of NXT's veterans.

Grayson Waller cannot help but frustrate everyone. He went after AJ Styles on Instagram, which convinced The Phenomenal One to head to NXT 2.0.

Dexter Lumis was finally set to get his hands on Trick Williams. Tony D'Angelo called his shot with Pete Dunne, and he had to face the consequences in a match with The Bruiserweight.

The Creed Brothers have feared no one on the rise to the top, getting on the nerves even of the Grizzled Young Veterans, setting up a match this week to settle their dispute.

NXT 2.0 has been seeking a firm identity. This week continued that search, selling fresh and familiar feuds that could continue into 2022.