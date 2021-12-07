Former Saints DE Glenn Foster Jr. Dies After Being Taken into Police Custody

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday, two days after he had been placed into custody in Pickens County, Alabama, according to NOLA.com's Mike A. Perlstein and Ramon Antonio Vargas.

An official from the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office confirmed Foster's death but declined to comment on the cause or location, citing the ongoing investigation into the case. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation also failed to answer questions from or provide a comment to Perlstein and Vargas.

Two of Foster's former Saints teammates, Junior Galette and Terron Armstead, reacted to his death:

According to the Perlstein and Vargas report, Foster was booked Saturday on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was booked again Sunday on charges of simple assault and robbery.

It's unclear whether he was in police custody at the time of his death, though Perlstein and Vargas found "no indication he was released from the jail's custody before he died."

Foster spent five years at Illinois before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. The 31-year-old made 17 appearances for New Orleans, compiling eight tackles and three sacks.

Following his NFL career, he worked as a real estate agent, contractor and developer and owned a granite countertop business in Louisiana.