Blazers Rumors: Some GM Candidates Wary of Damian Lillard Contract Extension

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Damian Lillard has publicly committed to the Portland Trail Blazers and wants the team to do the same this summer.

It may not be so simple.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that there is "no enthusiasm" among front-office candidates to hand Lillard the two-year, $107 million extension he will reportedly seek this offseason. Potential candidates may be more interested in the job if they have permission to trade the All-Star point guard, per Wojnarowski.

The Blazers are seeking a replacement for president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, whom they fired last week after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

