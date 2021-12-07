X

    Blazers Rumors: Some GM Candidates Wary of Damian Lillard Contract Extension

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2021

    PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 06: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers participates in shoot around before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Moda Center on December 06, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
    Soobum Im/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard has publicly committed to the Portland Trail Blazers and wants the team to do the same this summer.

    It may not be so simple.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that there is "no enthusiasm" among front-office candidates to hand Lillard the two-year, $107 million extension he will reportedly seek this offseason. Potential candidates may be more interested in the job if they have permission to trade the All-Star point guard, per Wojnarowski.

    The Blazers are seeking a replacement for president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, whom they fired last week after an investigation into workplace misconduct. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X