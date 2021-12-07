Liv Morgan's Career-Defining Night, Austin Theory Rising, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The December 6 edition of WWE Raw centered around one huge match: Liv Morgan would finally get her shot at taking down Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in the main event.

While the No. 1 contender ultimately fell short thanks to the cunning tactics of the titleholder, she produced an impressive effort that showed she can belong among the best with more focus and experience.

The WWE champion also stepped into the ring in a grueling battle with Kevin Owens. Big E fought through the tactics of KO and the devious Seth Rollins to win a fantastic match.

Riddle wanted fresh challengers for the Raw Tag Team Championships, so he set up the RK-Bro-nament for four top tag teams. Rey and Dominik Mysterio advanced over Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits defeated AJ Styles and Omos by taking advantage of their dysfunction.

Austin Theory was told by Vince McMahon to impress, so he made a statement by wiping out Finn Balor. This looks to be his first major test on Raw, though it should not lead to The Prince falling into the background.

The future of Raw is looking brighter as young stars step up, but the road ahead remains rocky. These moments could set the stage for WWE's 2022.