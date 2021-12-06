3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 13 Loss

0 of 3

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings did something that no other team in the NFL had done this season. But it's also something that they wish they hadn't done.

The Vikings became the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions, falling 29-27 on the road at Ford Field. The Lions entered the NFC North matchup at 0-10-1, which included a Week 5 loss to the Vikings.

Minnesota was trying to protect a four-point lead in the closing seconds, as Detroit faced a 4th-and-2 on the final play of the game. When time expired, the Lions were celebrating after Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to end it in Detroit's favor.

Here are three takeaways from the Vikings' Week 13 loss.