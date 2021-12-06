Return of Heel Miz, Darby Allin's Next AEW Feud and More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Another eventful week for WWE and All Elite Wrestling is done, and there's still plenty more to be excited about from both companies as we approach the end of the year.

On the WWE front, Raw had a stronger show than usual last Monday night that included the returns of Edge, The Miz and Maryse.

Although falling shy of the bar set by CM Punk and MJF on AEW Dynamite the week prior, the heated verbal exchange between The A-Lister and The Rated-R Superstar kicked their feud off on a high note and served as a nice reminder of what Miz can do on the mic.

Unfortunately, SmackDown wasn't quite as well-rounded and was specifically criticized for the mess of a segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm. The feud hasn't clicked at all yet, and their latest attempt to get viewers invested in the "bad blood" between them fell flat.

Darby Allin is still in pursuit of his next major feud in AEW, but there's no shortage of opponents to choose from on the roster. He's excelled alongside Sting this year but needs to find a stable sense of direction as a singles star sooner rather than later.

All of these hot topics will be covered in this installment of Quick Takes along with why Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan must main-event Raw, what the future should hold for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly following NXT WarGames, and more.