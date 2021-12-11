Create-a-Wrestler: Picking WWE, AEW Star Attributes to Create Ultimate Superstar

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Every wrestling company is looking for the next big star but often need to settle for a collaborative effort and bring together the best elements of a variety of names to make the product better.

Roman Reigns is a star, but he cannot be a spectacle all alone. He does not have the power of Cesaro or the mic skills of The Miz. He is outshone in certain areas, which allows others to step up to make the product as a whole better.

All Elite Wrestling takes this idea seriously. It never feels like there is just one great performer but rather a cast of great characters. CM Punk draws the most crowd reaction, Bryan Danielson is the technical wizard and Rey Fenix flies like no one else.

Everyone plays their part, but every promotion will still be looking for close to the perfect wrestler with the ideal combination of speed, power, presence and mic skills.

For the sake of an experiment, let's draw from the WWE and AEW rosters to craft the ideal star, one who could do everything at the highest level.