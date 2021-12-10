The Biggest Surprises from WWE and AEW in 2021

1 of 6

Before 2021, the idea of CM Punk returning to professional wrestling was inconceivable. He was so disappointed by his experience with WWE that he had given up what he loved. He took a brief shot at MMA that did not go well, and he seemingly shifted to commentary.

Tony Khan stepped in to change that. Selling The Best in the World on AEW's product, he managed to convince Punk that he would be able to have the run he always wanted with his burgeoning company.

While word got around that The Best in the World would debut in Chicago for AEW Rampage: The First Dance on Aug. 20, many still were skeptical right up to the moment the show went on the air.

However, the sound of "Cult of Personality" fought with the raucous noise from the crowd to ensure a memorable moment that no other could match in 2021. AEW had changed the business in a way that will be felt for years to come.

Since then, Punk has had some great matches and moments, especially highlighted by his story with Eddie Kingston and growing rivalry with MJF.